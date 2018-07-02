Local Fraternities Help Hurricane Victims

Phi Beta Sigma kicked off the 48-hour fundraiser. The group is sleeping in tents to raise money for Hurricane Katrina evacuees. Earlier today, members set up tents for this all-day, all-night event. They will be collecting money and items such as water and diapers.

Everything they collect will go to the American Red Cross in Columbia. Around 20 fraternity members will be staying the next two nights in these tents.

"We just really want to make it visible, how big of a problem it is, what these people are going through," said event organizer Christopher Keller. "I mean if they can sleep in tents on roofs and stuff, for weeks at a time, we're gonna try and do it out here, make it visible for a couple of days."

The fraternity hopes to raise at least $500 in the next two days. The fraternity will also have two step show performances tonight and tomorrow at 9:14 pm.