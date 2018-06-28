Local Fraternity Sets Up for Rock-a-thon

COLUMBIA- MU's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity is building a stage in preparation for its bi-annual rock-a-thon. According to Lenny Goldman, the designated rocker, it's the nation's biggest philanthropy. Fraternity brothers raise money every other year at this event and donate the money to a certain cause. This year, the cause is leukemia research. The money collected will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Goldman will begin rocking at 7am Thursday and will stand up on Saturday at 10pm. He will rock for 63 consecutive hours. There is a second chair for family and friends to come visit him and keep him company.

Fraternity members will also be collecting donations in Jefferson City and St. Louis, MO.