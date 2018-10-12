Local fundraiser hopes to raise money to conserve Missouri wetlands

COLUMBIA – The Ducks Unlimited Columbia Chapter will host auctions, raffles, and drawings on Thursday in hopes of funding their Big River Initiative, which aims at protecting habitat along the Missouri river and around the state.

Ducks Unlimited is an international non-profit organization that focuses on the conservation, restoration, and management of wetlands and the species that live there.

They have conserved more than 109,000 acres across the state and one of their recent projects includes the restoration of Eagle Bluffs, a conservation area along Route K on the southwest edge of Columbia.

One event organizer said these fundraisers are important to the community because people can go out and see for themselves the good that comes out of it.

“You can see it. I mean, anyone in Columbia can go out to Eagle Bluffs and look at the wetland restoration and see all the wildlife out there. They can see it right now in the Fall as the birds are making their migration on South as the weather gets cooler, and go out in the Spring and see it when the birds are on their way back,” Todd Wetton, a Columbia Chapter Co-Chair, said.

The fundraiser begins at 5 pm at the Holiday Inn Executive Center on I-70 Drive SW and tickets are available at the door.