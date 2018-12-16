Local fundraiser raises over $450,000 in one month

COLUMBIA - With only two days left in 2016, CoMo Gives has surpassed last year's fundraising total by over $100,000.

Community Foundation of Central Missouri powers the month-long fundraiser which benefits 92 different nonprofit organizations in Columbia.

As of Friday afternoon, CoMo Gives has raised $445,785.55, which is a significant increase from last year's $342,900.

Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, John Baker, says the campaign has run very well all the way through.

"It started with a bang. We had our little dip in the middle like we always do and then we'll have a very strong finish here," Baker said.

CoMo Gives works almost like an online mall. You are able to see a "profile" of each organization, select which one(s) you want to donate to and then simply "check out."

As of Friday afternoon, the top five organizations with the most money are: Second Chance, "We Always Swing" Jazz Series, Central Missouri Humane Society, Voluntary Action Center and PedNet Coalition.

Baker said the donations make a huge impact in the community.

"We've provided medical care, we have fed seniors, you know we have done art displays for children through professional artists. We have done all kinds of things for animals through Humane Society and Second Chance. We feel very good about all of that involvement," Baker said.

Those looking to donate have until December 31, 11:59 p.m. to make their final donations.