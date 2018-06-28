Local golf courses see increase in business after Masters

COLUMBIA - Even though the Masters golf tournament takes place in Georgia, local golf courses feel the effects of "a tradition like no other."

Lake of the Woods Golf Course expects to see more people on the course after tournament weekend. Evan Henderson, an employee at the course, said there is an increase in business when a major tournament is played.

"This weekend is completely booked up," Henderson said. "We are booked in the morning until about noon and then in the afternoon from 2 to 4."

Henderson said there is a spike in business directly following the tournament as well.

Golfer Noah Anderson said he will be on the course this weekend. Anderson is a part of the golf team at Battle High School, and he expects people to hit the course following the Masters.

"After that final round on Sunday, yeah," Anderson said. "I think it'll bring a lot of people out."

Fellow golfer and teammate Lake Leroux said he thinks the dream of playing like golf's stars brings people to the course.

"Any big major, it's kind of like a fantasy," Leroux said. "Maybe Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday it'll be pretty crowded."

The Masters tournament will continue through Sunday.