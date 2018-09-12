Local Group Helps Global Issue

The Central Missouri Stop Traffic Coalition paired up with a local church to raise awareness on human trafficking. More than 75 people showed up for the first annual 5K. Each participant donated $10. Walkers wore orange to symbolize freedom.

Organizers stressed that although trafficking is global, it's also local.

"If you take a look at Highway 70 it's just a huge pathway for traffickers to take victims all across the country," organizer Elizabeth D'Agostino said. "We've already saved nine victims the past year."

Organizers plan to run the even again next year.