Local group joins national day of action for Michael Brown

JEFFERSON CITY - Grass Roots Organizing visited Jefferson City Tuesday in efforts to gain the attention of U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Grass Roots Organizing (GRO) is a group that focuses on organizing at the grass roots level for all Missourian human rights issues. They met at the Christopher S. Bond Courthouse to deliver a letter to the Western Division of the Missouri Department of Justice asking to stop violence in Ferguson and justice for Michael Brown.

GRO Executive Director Robin Acree said she wants to make sure the Missouri Department of Justice serves justice.

"We're here for justice, and power, and Michael, and the community of Ferguson" Acree said.

The group met outside of the courthouse holding megaphones and signs that read "I AM A MAN" in support of Michael Brown.

GRO wrote a letter to Attorney General Holder expressing its frustration with police violence and racial profiling. The group members said they appreciate Holder's visit to Ferguson last week but they demand he take immediate action to bring Michael Brown justice.

Attached to the letter is a list of demands issued by the organization. Those include: "Swift investigation into the Michael Brown shooting" and "Immediate de-escalation of militarized policing of peaceful protesters."

GRO did not have an appointment, but members read the letter in the office and the assistant to the US attorney for the Western District of Missouri agreed to pass the letter to the Kansas City office.

Organizer Aaron Johnson said getting the letter forwarded proves a step in the right direction.

"We would have hoped to speak to a national US attorney, we hoped we could have read the letter to a US attorney and not to a hallway, and we could have delivered it by hand," Johnson said.