Local health department reiterates national romaine lettuce warning

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Deptartment of Public Health and Human Services is echoing the CDC and FDA’s warning to avoid romaine lettuce due to E. coli infections.

Assistant Director Scott Clardy said the department will work with food outlets and grocery stores to ensure romaine lettuce is not sold. He also said the department will also use social media to inform people of how to stay safe.

Clardy stressed that the warning is different from a recall. There have been no known cases in Missouri.

“At this point in time we really don’t have any authority to demand grocery stores take it off the shelf or anything like that,” Clardy said. “Most grocers, simply out of a sense of doing the right thing, not to mention wanting to avoid any liability, do everything they can to make sure only safe products are on their shelves.”

Clardy said ways to stay safe include throwing away any romaine lettuce or products with romaine lettuce, like pre-packaged salads. If the lettuce touched a surface, the surface should be thoroughly cleaned.

A Hy-Vee spokesperson said the chain has pulled all romaine lettuce and products with romaine lettuce from stores.

A spokesperson for Schnucks said the chain also pulled romaine lettuce products from their stores.