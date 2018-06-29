Local High School Students React to MU Tuition Increase

COLUMBIA - Hickman High senior Carson Sikyta is part of the incoming Fall 2012 freshmen class at the University of Missouri. "I've applied and been accepted to both MU and the journalism program," Sikyta said Monday. Sikyta said she is thrilled to join the freshmen class and said the tuition increase will be another obstacle. "It'll just make it harder for me to keep up with the loans and bills and things I'll have to pay later on," Sikyta said.

The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved the tuition increase Monday which will increase in-state undergraduate rates by three percent.

Noah Chilson is a junior at Hickman High School and already researched his college decision. Chilson is considering local area universities since he has lived in Columbia his whole life. "It's pretty expensive to get in and I mean, one of my main choices was MU until I looked at tuition. Then when I heard this went up it definitely made MU go down on my list of college choices," Chilson said.

According to the 2011 University of Missouri enrollment report, 33,805 students were enrolled in the fall semester. Missouri in-state students make up the highest portion of enrollment at 75.4 percent.