Local hospitals enacting limit of one visitor in delivery room

COLUMBIA - Before the pandemic, women going into labor had the option to bring more than one person into the delivery room.

Dr. Melissa Terry, OBGYN at Women and Children's Hospital in Columbia, says that will be changing due to the virus.

"We are letting our asymptomatic healthy patients have one visitor with them," she said.

Terry said hospitals around the nation are making this protocol by only allowing one person in the room instead of two to three.

Mary Summa, a duela in the Columbia area, said her clients no longer need her during this time because of the new policy.

"It is really sad for my client that is due in May," she said.

Summa said she's even offering it for free, in order to be a part of that special day with a family.

"It's free of charge," she said. "Coronavirus special."

Terry said it is possible that more people will consider home births during this time.

"We know based on a small amount of data, babies outcomes are much better when delivered in the hospital," she said.