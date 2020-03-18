Local hospitals limit visitors during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBIA - Local hospitals are now limiting visitors and taking other precautionary steps during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Boone Hospital Center in Columbia is restricting visitors who feel ill from entering.

There will be one visitor at a time for each patient for inpatient care units, emergency departments, intensive care units, outpatient surgery and procedure areas and medical offices and clinics.

Two visitors are permitted in obstetrics and pediatrics, but no visitors are allowed under 16-years-old, including siblings.

All visitors to Boone Hospital will be asked screening questions, and additional restrictions may apply in high-risk areas of the hospital.

Truman VA Medical Center in Columbia is also screening visitors upon entry.

"Screenings will include questions about the person’s current health status and verification that no illness with fever is present. If a person is ill with fever, they will be required to wear a mask before entry to a facility is allowed," according to the Facebook post.