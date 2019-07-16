Local Humane Society getting community involved in health of rescues

FULTON - The Callaway County Humane Society is giving its community a chance to make the lives of some foster animals a little better.

With its new program called Pet Partners, launching in March, people can sponsor the health needs of a specific animal. People will receive a picture and the story behind the foster animal they're helping.

"I think it will improve our relationship with the community," said Sandy Corbet, Humane Investigator for the Callaway County Humane Society.

She said the new program gives the community a chance to have a personal connection with the animals in their town.

"I think it will be just a little bit more hands on, and have people help a little bit more," Corbet said.

She said the program started because of a lack of sponsorship, as a result of this particular Humane Society not having a building. People couldn't come in and bond with animals because all of its pets are fosters, and live with families.

"I think to donate to, especially to our local rescues and the Humane Society is so important. Because you know where your money is being used," Corbet said. "It's not being used for a lot of politcal things, it's being spent directly, all money donated is being directly used on the animals we helped rescue."

Sponsorship dollars go toward spay/neutering, vaccinations, microchips or flea/tick prevention. For more information on the program or the Callaway County Humane Society, you can call them at (573)-826-5656.