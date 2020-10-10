Local Hy-Vee pharmacies now providing free COVID-19 testing

MISSOURI- Hy-Vee will now offer free COVID-19 testing at pharmacy drive-thru locations.

According to a press release sent out Wednesday, the tests are free and are administrated via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process.

Individuals do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms but must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

Local Hy-Vee locations include:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 3100 West Broadway, Columbia

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 405 East Nifong Boulevard, Columbia

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 25 Conley Road, Columbia

Sam's Health Pharmacy #3, 300 North Church, Fayette

Sam's Health Pharmacy #1, 300 North Morley, Moberly

Sam's Health Pharmacy #2, 530 East 24 Highway, Moberly

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 929 Highway D, Osage Beach

Children ages three and up can also get tested at the pharmacy testing sites when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

COVID-19 tests are coordinated by eTrueNorth.

To register and full list of locations, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Patients will need to answer the provided questions. The patient will then arrive at the specified test site pharmacy drive-thru with either a printed voucher number or show the voucher number on their phone before given a test kit.

The pharmacy employee will provide the test kit and instructions on how to self-administer the test. The entire process should take about five minutes.

Results will then be sent to the patient by email in three to five business days.

Hy-Vee previously provided free COVID-19 testing at 11 locations throughout the Midwest, including Kansas City.