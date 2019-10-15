Local Jefferson City group to hold crisis first aid training

Monday, October 14 2019
By: Stephanie LaChance, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - Moms Demand Action is partnering with Stop the Bleed Coalition to hold crisis first aid training on Monday.

The session will be held at 6 p.m at McClung Indoor Park Pavilion in Jefferson City.

According to Stop the Bleed Coalition, almost 40% of trauma-related deaths are caused from preventable uncontrolled bleeding. This event is aimed at helping people learn how to respond to bleeding before emergency personnel arrives.

Danielle Rumford, an event coordinator, said anyone could benefit from attending this event.

"I think that there are a lot of people who think that it can never happen at my kids' school, or it could never happen where I work, or where I grocery shop, but we are starting to see that's not the case,” Rumford said.

In 2018, MU brought Stop the Bleed kits to campus to help equip students and faculty in times of emergencies. 

Rumford said, learning how to use tourniquets and pack wounds can be empowering.

“When you hear about these mass shootings, you can feel sort of out of control and feel like there is nothing you can do to keep you or your family safe. This is one thing you can do to make yourself feel safer,” Rumford said. 

Moms Demand Action said it is expecting a trained, registered nurse to show participants how to use the Stop the Bleed kits and what to do in traumatic situations.

This event is free and open to the public.

