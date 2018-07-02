Local Jewish Community Reacts to Kansas City Area Shootings

COLUMBIA - In response to the shootings in Overland Park, Kan. Sunday, local Jewish organizations are doing what they can to help students deal with the tragedy. Authorities say there is enough evidence to warrant a hate-crimes prosecution in the shooting spree that killed three people at a Jewish community center and Jewish retirement complex near Kansas City.

Frazier Glenn Cross of Aurora, Mo., is jailed in Johnson County, Kan. He has not been formally charged in the killings, but officials said more information about charges was expected Tuesday.

Director of the University's Hillel Foundation, Jeanne Snodgrass, says the tragedy hits close to home.

"We have a lot of Jewish students from the Kansas City area so we just really wanted them to know if there is something they wanted to talk about relating to it that we are here," Snodgrass said.

MU student Joey Siltzman learned Monday her friend knew victim Terri Lamano.

"She was just there visiting her mom in the retirement community and now she's dead," Siltzman said.

Snodgrass said students will have a chance to talk about the possible hate crime during seder Monday night. However she hopes people will keep in mind the importance of the holiday.