Local judges may decide on prisoner releases amid COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY - Amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri's Supreme Court is allowing for leniency in sentencing.

The decisions to release any prisoners awaiting trial, or inmates who have already been sentenced, is up to individual local judges, according to a statement from Beth Riggert, communications counsel for the Supreme Court of Missouri.

Chief Justice George Draper addressed individual judges in a letter released Monday.

"The Court appreciates your continued efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in your respective jurisdictions," he said.