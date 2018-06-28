Local kids hook in holiday weekend

COLUMBIA - Local kiddos celebrated the holiday weekend with fishing poles and face painting Sunday afternoon.

A.J. Roberts is six years old and said he liked fishing, especially catching minnows. A.J. said that while he hadn't caught a fish yet, he's had a few nibbles.

"He ate my worm," A.J. said as a fish got away.

Dozens of kids fished as part of Bass Pro Shops' Hometown Festival event. The event ran two-days and drew nearly 200 families.

"This event is to provide a nice area for community members, those traveling on the road during the Labor Day weekend to come and participate in some family activities," Promotions and Special Events Coordinator Jon Curtis said.

Curtis said the event has taken place over Labor Day weekend the last several years. Team members organized games, face painting and fishing as part of the event.

The Hometown Festival also included fundraising for Bike MS. Team members formed a team for the fundraising September 6-7. Bass Pro Shops Manager Brian Heyden said the team raised several hundred dollars for Bike MS selling BBQ at the festival.

"It's just about being involved in the community and making a connection with the community," Heyden said.

Heyden said in the spirit of building relationships with the community, nine team members plan to participate in the Bike MS event.

The Hometown Festival was free.