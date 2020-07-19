LOCAL LOOKOUT: Army veteran recovers from COVID-19

CALIFORNIA — Army veteran William "Skip" Allen spent many weeks in the Truman VA Hospital due to COVID-19.

Allen is an army veteran, who is now living at Valley Park West Retirement Living. He was released from the VA Hospital on Monday.

Allen suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Back in April, 5 residents from the facility tested positive, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. Allen was one of them.

"Not us, not my family, but we did it, we made it through," said Allen.

When he first tested positive, he didn't believe it.

"I said not me, it's a little emotional...not only that but other things all around that," Allen said.

Skip was cheered on as he left the hospital. He said he's excited to be back with his friends at the retirement home and to play his guitar.

"It is something you never forget," said Allen, of his release from the hospital.