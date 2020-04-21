LOCAL LOOKOUT: Books and Basics: Hallsville mother opens a little public library

HALLSVILLE – One Hallsville mother is hoping to share her joy of reading through her newly created public library.

Heather Schultz bought a house that was built in 1914 in hopes to restore it and keep its charm. She thought the house would be a good location for her own little library, and said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this would be a perfect time to create it and share a couple dozen of her books.

The two-shelf library is called 'Books and Basics.'

“It’s just a way to get people access to books as easily as possible,” Schultz said.

She said the books she put on the shelves are just a fraction of the ones she owns.

“I own thousands of books, so I always have plenty to share,” she said.

The idea to do this now came from the difficulty of going to libraries and buying books, since most bookstores are closed. She said she wanted to make it a little easier for people to find something to read.

Schultz said the idea of the library is for people to be able to take books from the shelves and add other ones, so the community can enjoy a good read at no charge. However, she said people shouldn’t stop themselves from a good read if they come empty-handed.

“It says ‘take one, leave one,’ but it’s not a hard and fast rule,” Schultz said. “If you don’t have anything to leave then... there’s no one out here policing it.”

Schultz said that even though there is no one policing the area, she trusts the community and hopes more people come and share books, food and other basic things.

“I just hope it gets used,” Schultz said. “I hope people come and check it out.”

The 'Books and Basics' library is located at 108 Elizabeth St., Hallsville, Mo.