LOCAL LOOKOUT: Broadway Diner has provided 300 meals to students

1 day 3 hours 55 minutes ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 3:32:00 PM CDT March 30, 2020 in News
By: Ryan Takeo, KOMU 8 Managing Editor
COLUMBIA - The owner of downtown Columbia’s Broadway Diner said he’s been able to provided more than 300 meals in the past week.

Earlier this month, KOMU 8 covered owner Dave Johnson’s pledge to feed local students while school is out due to COVID-19. 

Johnson said he’s been amazed by the outpouring of support.

“Just mind-blowing, actually,” he said. “That we’ve been able to do this because of the support of the community. It’s incredible.”

Johnson said he’s getting unsolicited donations from people who are dropping off cash at the diner, while some are even mailing in donations from across the country.

Johnson added that he’s set up a separate account just to keep track of donations.

“I absolutely love our community, and how everybody plays a part in it,” his voice cracked.

Long-time customers like Ben Rogers are overwhelmed by Johnson’s generosity.

“They’re just a bright spot in the community,” he said.

Broadway Diner is located at 22 S 4th Street in Columbia.

