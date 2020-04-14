LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia imaging company creates face shields for local hospitals

3 days 1 hour 16 minutes ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT April 11, 2020 in News
By: Amber Raub, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – Miller’s Professional Imaging came together and created face shields to give to local hospitals.

Jake Eldredge is the order completion and covers coordinator for Miller’s Professional Imaging (MPI) and said the company has everything from large format printers to laser cutters. The company tried to find a way it could help with those materials.

“This is something that is in line with our company standards,” Eldredge said.

MPI had the material to make face shields on hand because it was used to create picture statues that are no longer made at the Columbia location.

About 10 employees come into the building throughout the week to make sure printers aren’t getting damaged by sitting for too long.

“While we’re in there, we decided we might as well do something,” Eldredge said.

Trotec Lasers is the company its laser printers are from. Trotec Lasers released a tutorial on how to make face shields that MPI used to create the ones its workers gave to MU Health Care on Friday.

When the team delivered the shields to MU Health Care, the workers mentioned that the shields were more sturdy than some of the shields they have been using.

“I’m super fortunate that I work for a company that is willing to just let us do this and that is try to help the employees come back to a job as well as help out in any way that we can in the community,” Eldredge said.

About five of the 10 person crew spend about 2-3 hours a day working on the face shields. Each individual shield takes about 15 minutes to make.

The company has already run out of the material used to make the shields. It has ordered more that should be in by Tuesday. Until then, the workers will take the reaming shields made to Boone Hospital and a place in Pittsburg, Kansas.

More News

Grid
List

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Missouri airports to receive $152.5 million; $18.7 million awarded to COU
Missouri airports to receive $152.5 million; $18.7 million awarded to COU
COLUMBIA - The Department of Transportation will provide nearly $152.5 million in emergency funding for Missouri airports in response to... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Columbia seeking bids for homeless camp, quarantine rooms in hotels
Columbia seeking bids for homeless camp, quarantine rooms in hotels
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia is asking for proposals from organizations interested in providing camping services for the city's... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:32:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

New Tolton High School principal named
New Tolton High School principal named
COLUMBIA — Dr. Daniel Everett will be the new president and principal of Tolton Regional Catholic High School starting July... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Body of man found in Perche Creek identified
Body of man found in Perche Creek identified
COLUMBIA — The body of a man found dead in Perche Creek on April 7 has been identified as that... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:43:54 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

State recalls 48,000 KN95 masks
State recalls 48,000 KN95 masks
JEFFERSON CITY — The state is recalling 48,000 masks sent to first responders, some found not to have met standards... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:10:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

UM System leadership to take 10% pay cut
UM System leadership to take 10% pay cut
COLUMBIA - UM System vice presidents, chancellors and their cabinet members and deans will all take 10% pay cuts as... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:46:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 83 total cases confirmed in Boone County
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 83 total cases confirmed in Boone County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:22:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Taking care of your mental health
COVID-19 Town Hall: Taking care of your mental health
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a health psychology expert about taking care of your mental health during the ongoing... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 9:39:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County will build a temporary morgue because of the increase in deaths due to the... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 7:27:40 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Mexico companies lay off employees due to COVID-19
Mexico companies lay off employees due to COVID-19
MEXICO - Two companies in Mexico, Missouri have laid people off due to the COVID-19 situation, including True Manufacturing and... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 6:28:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

'Summer slide' might be worse because of school closures
'Summer slide' might be worse because of school closures
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is set to start classes next school year on August 25. With the district moving... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 4:36:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce asks for help supporting local businesses
Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce asks for help supporting local businesses
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce wants people to buy from local stores to help the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 3:27:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Sen. Roy Blunt announces $208 million in education funding
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Sen. Roy Blunt announces $208 million in education funding
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Ashcroft clarifies, defends decision to bring back some staff Monday
Ashcroft clarifies, defends decision to bring back some staff Monday
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defended and clarified his decision to allow some of his staff... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

St. Louis hospital treats 3 patients with plasma from coronavirus survivors
St. Louis hospital treats 3 patients with plasma from coronavirus survivors
ST. LOUIS ( KMOV ) - Mercy Hospital announced Monday that three patients have been treated with convalescent plasma from... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 11:41:00 AM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Mental health experts say long-term social distancing may be traumatic
Mental health experts say long-term social distancing may be traumatic
(CNN) -- Passover is here, and Easter and Ramadan are approaching. Occasions that typically bring families together to pray, reflect... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 11:06:00 AM CDT April 13, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4pm 50°
5pm 49°
6pm 49°
7pm 48°