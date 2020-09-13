LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia organization gives back

COLUMBIA– While many local businesses have been struggling during the pandemic, one organization has prospered.

The Love Seat Furniture Bank has stayed open during the pandemic in order to serve community members in need. They accept furniture donations that are both given to underprivileged families and sold in their resale store.

“The pandemic has actually boosted our sales which is great because that goes back into helping the community with rent or hotels for people that have been evicted.” General Manager, Sherri Hockett, said. “We just followed the mandatory rules and we did stay open for those donations to come in, which was huge because everybody was home cleaning out their houses.”

The Love Seat Furniture Bank operates with the help of both employees and volunteers. Furniture Bank Manager, Tully Douce, believes the volunteer work has played a large role in preventing the organization from experiencing any financial loss during the pandemic.

“It’s been really amazing to see the response of the community, the response of people wanting to help," he said.

Douce explained why his job is so impactful to him, and why the organization is so beneficial to the community.

“It’s that moment when you step inside their home," he said. "It’s just humbling to see their smiles, to see their excitement to be receiving something that not everyone would be excited about necessarily.”

He described how basic household items like beds, couches and kitchen tables are life-changing to local families who can’t afford them.

“All those things are so important for a family. And if they don’t have it, they can’t function like a family.” Hockett added.

Now The Love Seat Furniture Bank is facing a new challenge. They must relocate their warehouse by the end of the month after losing their lease. Both Hockett and Douce said they anticipate some difficulties in carrying out business as usual, but it won’t stop them from making an impact on families.

“This community is actually a successful community between the hospitals, the colleges, the big businesses," Hockett said. "But we still have so many people that are homeless or their income is just way under the standard.”

Hockett explained how the pandemic is not helping local families get out of difficult financial situations, which is why it is crucial for their furniture warehouse to continue operating.

When asked how the organization will overcome the difficulties of relocating and see business growth in the future, Douce’s answer was simple:

“Time, volunteers and prayer.”

To learn more about how you can help The Love Seat Inc., click here.