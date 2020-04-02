LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia teen designing, 3D printing face shields for healthcare workers

1 day 18 hours 45 minutes ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in News
By: Matt McCabe and Rosemond Crown, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - A Columbia teen is leading the charge to make face shields for healthcare workers as the nation is facing a shortage of personal protection equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

With his school going online for the semester, 16-year-old high school sophomore Konnar Jones is spending most of his time in his basement.

“I just saw there was a need for it in the community and really in the world and the country,” Jones said. “I knew that nobody else was going to step up to it. So I was just going to go for it.” 

Jones said his interest in science began when he was a child building things with his dad, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones. He began 3D printing when he was in 5th grade. 

Since then, 3D printing has become something of a profession for Jones, working along the way for paying clients. Now, his talents have taken on a higher level of significance.

Jones said he’s learned much of what he knows from Craig Adams, the executive director of Columbia STEM Alliance.

“I know people worry about the future and whether our kids are going to be ready for the future,” Adams said. “If [Konnar] is any indication of where we’re going to be 20-years-from now, I feel strongly that we’re going to be in pretty good hands.”

Jones found a computer code online that can be used to 3D print a face mask. Jones, however, re-engineered the code to improve it. His goal now is to use the new code to print 5,000 face shields for healthcare workers. 

“It’s very rewarding that I have the tools to be on the cutting edge of things, just to be ahead of whatever we're going to face,” said Jones.

Jones is making both face shields and face masks. But due to regulatory restraints, Jones is unable to provide the masks to hospitals since they need to be certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, a process which can take months. Instead, Jones is hoping to make the equipment available to first responders. 

“It's a little frustrating,” said Jones. “We've had it tested by the fire department and it passed a fit test, which is similar to some of the testing that they do for the N95 masks, which are in a pretty big shortage right now, but this is still considered a last resort thing by the CDC.”

Manufacturing healthcare equipment and being a high school student is an odd combination. One that comes with inherent obstacles. 

Jones said he is now only getting 3 to 4 hours of sleep each night because of the new workload.

“Konnar’s full-time job is being a high school student. We’ve got to remember sometimes that this kid has to go do homework. He’s got to go do his English, his math and so on,” Adams said.

Jones said the process for producing the equipment is challenging. Printing a single mask can take up to 4 hours. When he is finished printing, he is constantly evaluating the design and working with local partners to ensure it fits their needs. 

Columbia Public Schools has made some of its 3D printers available for Jones to meet his goal.

Adams said Jones can make up to 30 masks per day, but they want to make even more. They ask any makers with 3D printing capabilities to contact Craig Adams at craigadams1965@gmail.com











More News

Grid
List

6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, a record high
6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, a record high
(CNN) -- The last three weeks have marked one of the most devastating periods in history for the American job... More >>
54 minutes ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 9:52:02 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Jefferson City halts door-to-door sales
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Jefferson City halts door-to-door sales
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 9:12:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Schools offering free meal service for students
Jefferson City Schools offering free meal service for students
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting April 2, Jefferson City Schools is offering meals to students impacted by school closures. Students from... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 8:15:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in Continuous News

Here's what MU recommends to protect yourself from Zoom trolls
Here's what MU recommends to protect yourself from Zoom trolls
COLUMBIA - Three separate MU Zoom sessions were disrupted by individuals who entered the meetings uninvited and used "discriminatory... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 8:59:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Missouri man arrested after allegedly intentionally coughed on customers
Missouri man arrested after allegedly intentionally coughed on customers
CUBA, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly coughed toward... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 8:22:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Rock Bridge State Park still crowded, hikers trying to stay apart
Rock Bridge State Park still crowded, hikers trying to stay apart
COLUMBIA – As the COVID-19 pandemic forces more people to stay indoors, the beautiful weather is still drawing plenty of... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Rent's due. Now what? Renters face uncertainty amid COVID-19 outbreak
Rent's due. Now what? Renters face uncertainty amid COVID-19 outbreak
COLUMBIA - Paying rent has become a challenge for thousands of Missourians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 5:49:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Columbia Police begin using personal protective equipment
Columbia Police begin using personal protective equipment
COLUMBIA - COVID-19 has already changed many aspects of daily life, from visiting restaurants to attending school. Now, first responders... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 5:09:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson announces $180 million budget restriction due to COVID-19
Gov. Parson announces $180 million budget restriction due to COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson addressed the public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, saying the state plans to restrict... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in Top Stories

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No new COVID-19 cases in Boone and Callaway County on Wednesday
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: No new COVID-19 cases in Boone and Callaway County on Wednesday
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Two in custody after car chase leads to discovery of stolen car and drugs
Two in custody after car chase leads to discovery of stolen car and drugs
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Police chased down and arrested two people in a stolen car for multiple charges,... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 2:30:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Central Methodist University donates $2,000 worth of protective gear
Central Methodist University donates $2,000 worth of protective gear
FAYETTE - Central Methodist University took steps to help rural Missouri medical professionals in the midst of COVID-19 by donating... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 2:04:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Zoom soccer practices bring "all smiles" to kids and parents
Zoom soccer practices bring "all smiles" to kids and parents
COLUMBIA - COMO Youth Soccer, Sporting Columbia and Columbia Select started hosting daily practices using Zoom back when school got... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 1:24:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in Top Stories

How COVID-19 is affecting people with OCD
How COVID-19 is affecting people with OCD
(CNN) -- Postponing Tokyo 2020 will have provided a sense of relief to many Olympians but the delay in the... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 12:51:47 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

CPS puts classes on hold through the end of the week
CPS puts classes on hold through the end of the week
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School district announced Wednesday it's putting classes on pause through the end of the week... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 10:11:00 AM CDT April 01, 2020 in Top Stories

Seasonal allergy symptoms differ from COVID-19 symptoms
Seasonal allergy symptoms differ from COVID-19 symptoms
COLUMBIA - As the weather gets warmer and plants continue to bloom, season allergies will become more of an issue... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 5:51:00 AM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Protecting your family's finances
COVID-19 Town Hall: Protecting your family's finances
In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Graham McCaulley about how the ongoing pandemic has affected... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 11:42:00 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 65°
12pm 67°
1pm 68°
2pm 67°