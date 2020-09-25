LOCAL LOOKOUT: CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families

By: Chris Mitchell, KOMU 8 Digital Producer; Danielle Romero, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA- CoMoHelps announced a $50,000 grant to Columbia Public Schools Tuesday to assist families who qualify for free or reduced lunches.

In a press release, CoMoHelps said the money would go to creating over 1,800 school supply kits, containing standard supplies needed for both online learning and in-person learning.

The kits are between $25 to $27, but if a parent can not afford it, they can work with the school that their child attends to get the kit for free. 

Director of Boone County Community Services Joanne Nelson said CoMoHelps is happy to help families with the learning kits and hopes that it's just one less thing they have to worry about. 

"I'm sure families are relieved," Nelson said. "That's the last thing we want them to worry about during the pandemic. There's so many bigger things that the families are really concerned about and that's hopefully one less item they have to worry about during these times."

Columbia Public Schools Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said CPS is incredibly grateful for the support of the community partners. 

"We’re all navigating a difficult period of time and knowing that our community will pull together to ensure our students have the support they need is tremendous."

Families who are in need of assistance should contact the Columbia Public School their child attends. 

"I really encourage parents if they're struggling with paying for the kits, and as they move forward, that they really work with their local schools and call them," Nelson said. "Don't be shy to ask for assistance." 

Since March, CoMoHelps and its partners have provided $1.3 million in funding to local nonprofits and schools for COVID-19 relief.

