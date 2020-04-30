LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dickey's Barbecue Pit delivers boxed lunches to mid-Missouri ICU
COLUMBIA - Dickey's Barbecue Pit delivered 30 free boxed lunches to Boone Hospital's intensive care unit on Thursday.
Owner Wade Bradley said he was inspired by his daughter.
"My daughter works in health care in Jefferson City," Bradley said.
He said he wanted to help people on the front lines.
"We just wanted to make sure they have something to eat," Bradley said.
The Boone Hospital staff was very appreciative.
"It just makes the staff feel like the community’s watching, they’re caring and they’re taking care of their hospitals," Karen Ross, the ICU manager at Boone Hospital said. "It’s pretty awesome to be a part of."
These are not the only boxed lunches the barbecue chain has made this week. It also:
- provided free boxed lunches to the Columbia police department through their drive-thru on Tuesday
- dropped off boxed lunches to the University of Missouri Hospital ICU team and the drive thru testing facility on Wednesday
