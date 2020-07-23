LOCAL LOOKOUT: Ice Cream Factory sets out on 'Happiness Tour' giving away free ice cream throughout Missouri

ELDON - A Missouri ice cream store is setting out to go 1,342 miles in 14 days visiting 134 cities along the way giving out free ice cream.

The Ice Cream Factory in Eldon is calling it the "Happiness Tour".

"A slogan we use at our scoop shops is "Ice Cream Makes You Happy". We believe with our whole hearts that this is true so we are hitting the open road to bring HAPPINESS to as many people as possible," a news release said.

The tour will go through 134 cities from July 24 to August 7.

According to the release, it will stay in each city for 30 minutes to an hour before moving along to the next stop.

It is taking the top ten flavors of ice cream on the tour including; Gooey Butter Cake, Peanut Butter Blast, Cobalt Cookie, Extreme Mint, Brownie Blast, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Blackberry Cobbler, Coconut Almond Paradise, Cake Batter and Factory Favorite.

Free ice cream will be coming through Columbia on August 5.

To see which dates and places the free ice cream will be you can follow along on its Facebook here, or its release here.