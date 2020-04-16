LOCAL LOOKOUT: Puppies cheer up senior citizens through windows

1 day 2 hours 14 minutes ago Wednesday, April 15 2020 Apr 15, 2020 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT April 15, 2020 in News
By: Claire Bradshaw, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - If you looked outside your window and saw a cart full of 6-week-old puppies, you'd smile too.

Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue is taking a litter of puppies around local nursing homes and assisted living centers to cheer up residents. Spoiler alert: it's working.

Thursday, Unchained Melodies carted the pups around Tiger Place Senior Living in Columbia. Residents lined up at the lobby window with smiles on their faces as the puppies put their paws against the glass and gave their best puppy dog faces.

Melody Whitworth, owner of the dog rescue, said she is just trying to bring some good to the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They just love it," Whitworth said. "At first, they're surprised and they get the surprise look on their face, then that turns into just a big smile. It just makes them really happy."

Resident Shirlee Poore came out onto her patio to watch the puppies play in her bushes. She said she loved watching them play, "but I don't want to have to take care of one."

Whitworth said she plans to continue taking the puppies around to visit people stuck inside.

