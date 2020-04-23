LOCAL LOOKOUT: Snail mail cheers up senior citizens

COLUMBIA - Local senior citizens are receiving cheerful pieces of mail thanks to insurance company Senior Services Marketing.

It’s a program called S.O.S - Save our Seniors.

The company said it wanted to make sure seniors weren’t being forgotten during the pandemic.

“This might be one of the only pieces of mail they get until they pass,” said Jada McKenzie of SSM. “Then a lot of them will be looking at this and holding on to this, you know, for a long time.”

The program Facebook page for S.O.S. where people share pictures of the cards they’ve made to send and stories of seniors in assisted living homes

“The creativity that's been put and the love that's put behind these cards. You know, I don't think we'll probably ever know what a simple greeting card might mean to somebody who gets out in a nursing home that don't even know us,” said JoAnn Wray with SSM.

If you are interested in sending a card for the program, reach out to Jada McKenzie at 573-321-5391 for more information.