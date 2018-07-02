Local magazine pairs with urban agriculture center for farm-to-table event

COLUMBIA - When you want to meet your neighbors, you invite them over for dinner. For Vox, that means inviting the whole community to Columbia Grown, its first farm-to-table event. The dinner will be held April 7 at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. The outreach brings the community, local farmers and local chefs together to celebrate the bounty of mid-Missouri's food system.

“Eating locally and being connected to nearby food resources gives people access to nutrient dense, delicious seasonal foods,” says Kristin Frazier, development associate at CCUA, which is partnering with Vox for the dinner.

Chef Melissa Poelling of 44 Canteen is planning the menu and making the meal with her team of chefs.

So why is Vox hosting the event?

Simply put: community, says Heather Lamb, editorial director at Vox. In addition, supporting the local economy and promoting environmental sustainability, Columbia Grown is a way for the magazine to get out into the city it covers.

Magazines across the country have begun to hosting events for just this reason, Lamb says. And for Vox, the dinner serves a dual role. In addition to outreach, it also provides hands-on learning for the MU School of Journalism students planning it. Vox is working with a strategic communication’s event planning class and adjunct instructor Lauren Eisleben.

Because of CCUA's mission and position in the community, Lamb calls the group the perfect partner. “We’re thrilled to work with CCUA,” Lamb says. “It’s absolutely my hope that this will go well and next year we can build off that.”

Local farmers' excitement for Columbia Grown shows the potential this dinner has to be a launching pad for something that can become a regular event.

Frazier says she hopes guests leave with a better understanding of the work CCUA does in connecting the community with the local food system and are inspired to start incorporating locally produced foods into their diets.

Tickets are $65 and cover happy hour with a signature cocktail, a four-course, locally sourced dinner with wine pairings from Les Bourgeois and beer pairings from Broadway Brewery. Live music, tours of the Urban Farm at CCUA and a discussion about Build This Town, a campaign for an agriculture park in Columbia, are also slated. Reserve your tickets now on the Vox ticket site.