Local McDonald's to offer free beverage and reward opportunity for teachers

COLUMBIA & JEFFERSON CITY - Local McDonald's in the Columbia, Jefferson City and surrounding areas are offering a free beverage to teachers on September 15th.

Teachers can show a valid educator ID and get a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee or Large Soft Drink or Sweet Tea from the McDonald's drive-thru.

According to a press release, local McDonald's will also launch the Teach it Forward Outstanding Educator Awards. The award will honor educators who exhibit dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education during these challenging times. Starting Sept. 16, people can nominate outstanding teachers in grades K through 12 for the award.

Local McDonald's owner Ryan Ruprecht said teachers constantly adapt to whatever is thrown at them.

“We hope to make teachers across our community feel special with a free beverage, but on top of that, we’re excited to recognize those who go above and beyond for our students through the Outstanding Educator awards.”

Winners of the outstanding educator award will each receive a $100 Visa gift card to use toward their classroom, a T-shirt, and a certificate and McDonald’s coupons which they can give to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.