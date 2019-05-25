Local middle school hosts festival to promote diversity

COLUMBIA - Oakland Middle School held its "Stronger Together," a multicultural festival to promote diversity with students and teachers Thursday.

The festival held performances by members of the World Language and English Language Learner programs at Oakland.

The English Language Learner Program is aimed to provide effective and age-appropriate English language instruction, such as listening, speaking, reading and writing.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to bring world culture to Columbia and it gives these kids a wonderful chance to be able to share who they are, their culture and their heritage," said Sarah Hoover, English Learner Newcomer teacher.

Along with the musical performances dedicated to the countries, a taste of each country was available to sample.

The students also created artwork poster boards with the countries' characteristics.

"Stronger Together means that everybody is coming together no matter what's going in the outside world," said Nichol Einsiedel, AVID Coordinator and teacher.

As an AVID Coordinator, Einsiedel helps to provide professional development and resources to students.

"We believe we're all one," said Einsiedel.