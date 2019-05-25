Local middle school hosts festival to promote diversity

4 weeks 1 day 12 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 3:42:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News
By: Channing Phillips, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Oakland Middle School held its "Stronger Together," a multicultural festival to promote diversity with students and teachers Thursday. 

The festival held performances by members of the World Language and English Language Learner programs at Oakland. 

The English Language Learner Program is aimed to provide effective and age-appropriate English language instruction, such as listening, speaking, reading and writing. 

"It's a wonderful opportunity to bring world culture to Columbia and it gives these kids a wonderful chance to be able to share who they are, their culture and their heritage," said Sarah Hoover, English Learner Newcomer teacher. 

Along with the musical performances dedicated to the countries, a taste of each country was available to sample. 

The students also created artwork poster boards with the countries' characteristics. 

"Stronger Together means that everybody is coming together no matter what's going in the outside world," said Nichol Einsiedel, AVID Coordinator and teacher. 

As an AVID Coordinator, Einsiedel helps to provide professional development and resources to students. 

"We believe we're all one," said Einsiedel. 

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City faces flooding, tornado damage at the same time
Jefferson City faces flooding, tornado damage at the same time
JEFFERSON CITY - Neighbors in Jefferson City were already watching the Missouri River rise, but no one planned on an... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 11:42:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

PHOTOS: Flood waters cover airport runways, fields, levee
PHOTOS: Flood waters cover airport runways, fields, levee
COLUMBIA - According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, water was over the runways at Jefferson City Airport in Callaway... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 8:09:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in Coverage From Callaway

Update: Man dies from injuries following I-70 crash
Update: Man dies from injuries following I-70 crash
COLUMBIA - A man involved in a car crash on I-70 May 16 has died from his injuries. William... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 6:31:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Missouri River overflows near South Route N in Boone County
Missouri River overflows near South Route N in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri River has completely overflowed its banks near the end of South Route N. near Ashland.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 6:16:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Services set for removal of tornado debris
Services set for removal of tornado debris
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is offering instructions on how to get rid of the debris created by Wednesday's tornado.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 5:08:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Insurance companies offer post-tornado recovery advice
Insurance companies offer post-tornado recovery advice
JEFFERSON CITY - Insurance agents are warning people hit by Wednesday's tornado to be careful about signing repair contracts. ... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Tornado relief volunteers bring free food and water to Jefferson City
Tornado relief volunteers bring free food and water to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Volunteers from all over Jefferson City are working to help those affected by the tornado. The... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 2:37:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in Top Stories

Church members keeping faith after tornado destroys their building
Church members keeping faith after tornado destroys their building
JEFFERSON CITY - Members from House of Refuge are keeping their faith after Wednesday's tornado completely destroyed their church. ... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 1:37:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in Top Stories

Pedaler's Jamboree pushes on despite flooding
Pedaler's Jamboree pushes on despite flooding
ROCHEPORT - The 11th annual Pedaler's Jamboree bike ride got a good start Friday, and Missouri River levels are falling.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 10:47:00 AM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
Gov. Parson signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a bill that bans abortions on or beyond the... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 10:32:00 AM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 finishes work in Jefferson City
Missouri Task Force 1 finishes work in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Task Force 1 has deactivated from Jefferson City after an EF-3 tornado swept through the area... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 9:11:00 AM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Jefferson City cleaning up from tornado, watching out for flooding
Jefferson City cleaning up from tornado, watching out for flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - As Jefferson City continues to clean up from the tornado on Wednesday night, it still has to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 12:51:00 AM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Cheerleading gym destroyed by tornado
Cheerleading gym destroyed by tornado
JEFFERSON CITY- During the chaos of the tornado in Jefferson City, one cheerleading and "American Ninja Warrior" gym got torn... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 12:15:00 AM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

Missouri Governor says it will takes weeks and volunteers to rebuild
Missouri Governor says it will takes weeks and volunteers to rebuild
JEFFERSON CITY - Volunteers from around Missouri came out to help with the disaster that Wednesday night's EF-3 tornado brought... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 11:52:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Old Missouri State Penitentiary damaged during tornado
Old Missouri State Penitentiary damaged during tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Office of Administration said Wednesday's tornado "caused significant roof damage" to two buildings at the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 10:54:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Tornado strikes massive blow to Jefferson City school
Tornado strikes massive blow to Jefferson City school
JEFFERSON CITY - Students who visited the Simonsen Ninth Grade Center in Jefferson City Thursday said it is heartbreaking to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 9:17:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Senate approves disaster relief that will help Missouri farmers
Senate approves disaster relief that will help Missouri farmers
COLUMBIA - Missouri's U.S. Senators both voted yes Thursday on a disaster aid bill that includes fresh resources for farms... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 5:38:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News

Available resources and ways to help after mid-Missouri tornadoes
Available resources and ways to help after mid-Missouri tornadoes
JEFFERSON CITY - Resources are available across the area for those affected by tornadoes in Jefferson City and Eldon Wednesday... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 Thursday, May 23, 2019 5:02:00 PM CDT May 23, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 17 active weather alerts
4am 71°
5am 71°
6am 70°
7am 69°