Local Music Groups Raise Money for Boys & Girls Town Piano

Monday, May 07 2012
By: Emily Spain

COLUMBIA - Monday marks the start of National Music Week running from May 6 through May 13. Mid-Missouri music groups are sponsoring a fundraiser in conjunction with the week. They're raising money to buy a Kawai Institutional Studio piano for Columbia's Boys & Girls Town. The organization plans to use the piano to provide children at the facility with music therapy, a chance to sing in choir and other musical experiences. 

If you want to help raise money for the piano, you can purchase a piano key for $60.  Join the list of those planning to participate by calling or emailing Cara McMillan at 446-5544 or caramc53@yahoo.com this week. You can see the piano the groups hope to purchase at The Music Suite on North Providence.  Pat Rybolt is taking donations there as well.

The groups involved in the fundraiser include the Missouri Federation of Music Club District II Teachers of the ShowMe Music Club, Mid-Missouri Music Teachers Association and The Music Suite. They hope to present the piano to Boys & Girls town this week.

 

 

