Local musician performs in parking garage concert

COLUMBIA - Local musician Clayton Hicklin performed in the parking garage of the Truman VA Hospital on Friday after the hospital executive team asked him to help show their staff appreciation in a creative way.

“This is the weirdest concert I’ve ever done," Hicklin said.

Truman VA Public Affairs Officer, Jeff Hoelscher, said they are always think of ways to say thank you to their staff.

"Today is really kind of saying thank you for the work you've done this whole week," he said. "I'm sure that we're going to do other things because we appreciate them every day."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership at the hospital makes sure their staff knows how important their work is.

“Our staff are dedicated to serving our nation’s heroes,” Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, Truman VA medical center director, said in a press release. “They come to work every day not knowing what they will have to face to provide health care for our Veterans.”

The executive leadership team is already thinking of more ways to show their staff they care.