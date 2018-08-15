Local nonprofit gets $150,000 for adults with developmental disabilities

COLUMBIA - Woodhaven, a local nonprofit, received $150,000 from Coastal Electric on Monday.

The money goes toward helping with the nonprofit's new training facility and new apartment complex.

Coastal Electric hosted its 12th annual Golf Invitational, with all proceeds going to Woodhaven.

While at the invitational, the owner of Coastal Electric presented the check.

"This is our 12th annual Coastal Electric golf tournament, all the proceeds to go to Woodaven. We've done that for the last 12 years, so we try to do that and plus we have a few other things we do as well. We just have a lot of passion for Woodhaven," Dennis Palmer said.

Woodhaven has been around for 53 years and serves 110 adults in Columbia, with developmental disabilities.

The money raised from the gold invitational comes from golfers all around mid-Missouri.

The proceeds go toward accessibility in the residential homes. Some of these include widening doorways, redoing bathrooms and buying wheelchair lifts for cars.

"The goal is to always make a higher quality of life and to help them become more independent," said Mark Palmer, who is the director of Woodhaven.

Woodhaven is currently in the process of building two properties.

One property is a new training center, which will be named after Dennis' father. Training is provided for Woodhaven's 300 employees as well as its health services department.

The next building to open will be a six-building apartment complex, that will be accessible for one staff member and five Woodhaven residents.

Coastal Electric is Woodhaven's biggest financial supporter.