Local officials say COVID-19 testing demand is down

2 days 22 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News
By: Josiah Schueneman, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County Public Health and Senior Services officials said they have seen a decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing in the last month.

The department said they worry this downtick in testing could cause incomplete data and numbers.

From the week of Aug. 31, MU Health Care reported 3,177 tests were completed. Last week, that number dipped to 1,816.

Scott Clardy, Assistant Director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Senior Services, said he doesn't know why the demand for testing has dropped.

"We still have cases and we still have contacts to cases that we are recommending they get tested sometime around seven to nine days after their last contact with that person," Clardy said.

He said he's heard some of the concern might be people don't want to get tested because they can't be home for 10 days. He also said it could be people want to get paid, and if they stay home, they can't get paid.

"I don't know that there's a lot of that occurring, but it wouldn't surprise me if that wasn't part of the issue," he said.

He believes the lack of demand in testing is bad, especially for the department.

"We need to keep testing enough people to be able to know what kind of viral spread is going on in the community," he said. "So, we'll keep at it."

He said the priority for testing will always be people who are showing symptoms or who have been in close contact to a known case.

More News

Grid
List

Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
Trump selects Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Amy Coney Barrett , a conservative federal appeals court... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 4:20:23 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
Jefferson City celebrates 20th annual Oktoberfest
JEFFERSON CITY - Today marked the 20th anniversary of Jefferson City’s Oktoberfest and while there were doubts over whether or... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Dr. Peter Stiepleman was named 2021 Superintendent of the Year by Missouri Association of School... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 10:09:00 AM CDT September 26, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks winning streak ends
Blair Oaks winning streak ends
STE. GENEVIEVE - Blair Oaks' 51 regular season game win streak ended against Valle Catholic on Friday. Blair Oaks fell... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 8:47:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

COVID-19 vaccinations could start in November or December, Fauci says
COVID-19 vaccinations could start in November or December, Fauci says
(CNN) -- Covid-19 vaccinations could start as early as November, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Columbia's Goodwill Excel Center hosts first graduation
Columbia's Goodwill Excel Center hosts first graduation
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s Goodwill Excel Center Hosted its very first commencement ceremony. The Goodwill Excel Center is a free... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 7:51:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful
Stations pull ads on Democratic Missouri governor hopeful
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Nine television stations have pulled an ad criticizing Democratic candidate for Missouri governor Nicole Galloway. ... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
FNF Pregame Week 5: Blair Oaks playing at Valle Catholic after cancellation
MID-MISSOURI - Week five of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game or tune... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Sports

Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:15:01 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 5 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Eldon Mustangs travelling to Southern... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:55:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 5: High School Football Scores from around Mid-Missouri
Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Check out KOMU 8's liveblog with updates from some... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:54:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
ASHLAND - It's Thursday morning. Head football coach Trent Tracy gets to Southern Boone High School to turn on the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:10:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — Nine people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the kidnapping and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:05:38 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, according to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Marshall Street Friday morning... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Gov. Parson to stay in isolation until Oct. 3, First Lady Sept. 28
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Gov. Parson to stay in isolation until Oct. 3, First Lady Sept. 28
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 11:09:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

MU students hold sit-in protesting COVID-19 safety
MU students hold sit-in protesting COVID-19 safety
COLUMBIA-- A group of University of Missouri students is holding a sit-in Friday on Mel Carnahan Quadrangle on the MU... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 83°
7pm 79°
8pm 75°
9pm 73°