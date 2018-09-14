Local organization aims to bring awareness for disabled people

MOBERLY — A non-profit held an open house Friday for people to learn about a program that helps disabled people in Randolph county.

ICAN Missouri Foundation funds services to ensure people with disabilities can get the help they need.

Community services director Brittany Price said she hopes people will come and learn how their tax dollars are being used for disabled people.

"Years ago we passed a vote an ordinance, and that's where taxes became involved," Price said.

ICAN is partially funded by Senate Bill 40, a law requiring each county in Missouri to have a facility dedicated to people with disabilities.

Price said many of the people who use ICAN get services through Medicaid. She said everyone in the community should become educated on their program.

"As a whole, we're serving the community because what we do is a need. For those with developmental disabilities, sometimes they need that extra assistance to have an efficient life," she said.

The Senate Bill 40 tax levy in Randolph County generates nearly $650,000. The program also receives state and federal money as well.