Local organization gives school supplies to low income students

JEFFERSON CITY - The Samaritan Center will begin handing out school supply packs on Monday.

The organization's goal is to relieve some of the financial burden that comes with back to school shopping.

"They're expensive," Samaritan Center operations manager Ben Defeo said. "Anyone that has kids, that goes out and buys school supplies for them, they know. They're not cheap."

Defeo went on to say, "Even just pencils, notebooks, things like that run up pretty fast. It's an easy thing that we can do to kind of help supplement people."

The center put together bags and backpacks full of school supply essentials. It tried to include the supplies that every student would need, based on the supply list released by schools.

The packs come from donations, school supplies as well as money to purchase them.

Supply packs are available to low income students in the area from kindergarten to 8th grade.

The center is still accepting school supply donations.