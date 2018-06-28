Local organization holds Christmas party for a cause

COLUMBIA – A local organization is hosting an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party to raise money for its cause.

First Chance for Children is hosting a party at the Room 38 Restaurant in Columbia Thursday night.

The organization’s focus is to prepare children for school through early childhood programs and increase parent and public awareness about early education.

The organization offers assistance through initiatives like the Children’s Baby Bag and the Children’s Safe Crib programs. These programs provide families with basic items and the information they need to safely care for their newborn.

"This organization supports families in Boone County and the seven surrounding counties," executive director Christina Gilbert said. "We work with low income families and families that exhibit risk factors so that we can help support kiddos, and get them on a trajectory that is a positive path, so that they are able to succeed in school and in life."

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and there is a five dollar entry fee. People are encouraged to donate diapers, wipes, gently used coats, toys and cribs.

The event will include bingo and a photo booth, and the proceeds go toward First Chance for Children.

"I think it's a little bit of a hidden gem here in Columbia," Gilbert said. "So I'd love to just have it be a little bit more of common knowledge for parents as a resource here in town."