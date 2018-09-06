Local Organization Seeks City Funding to Help Senior Citizens

COLUMBIA - The executive director of the Boone County Council for Aging asked the city Thursday for funding to do home repairs for senior citizens. The development commission meeting took place at City Hall and Jessica Macy was the first to speak.

Macy said the organization wants $35,000, but that its services save senior residents about $55,000 by helping them stay at their houses instead of move into nursing homes. The program does anything from roof and window repairs to installing water heaters. The group actually received a recommendation last year for a senior citizen who had been living without hot water for almost two years.

The average age of residents who receive the services is 74 years and 91% of them say the organization is the only reason they can still reside at their houses. The committe has only asked questions and discussed the topic; an answer to the approval has not yet been given.