Local organizations provide resources to businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA - Different organizations and government agencies are working to provide resources and information to businesses in response to COVID-19.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has a continuously updated list on their website of Columbia/Boone County community resources, local business updates and businesses and nonprofit resources.

The Chamber wrote on their website, "Our Chamber is tirelessly working for our community as we continue through this delicate and impactful situation."

On Tuesday, the Chamber updated their updates page with a list of restrictions, including prohibiting all gatherings of 10 people or more for those at a high risk for illness, suspending all in-person classes at schools or colleges and strongly encouraging the cancellation of events with more than 25 people.

Those who have questions or want additional resources can call the Chamber, or the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services 24-hour hotline.