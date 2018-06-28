Local Pet Market Hosts Halloween Party for Charity

COLUMBIA - Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market hosted a Halloween party for pets on Sunday. Locals and their pets were welcomed to a free party with pet-friendly activities including a raffle and costume contest.

Pet owners could pay $10 for a posed photo of their pets. All the proceeds from the photos and raffle will go to the Central Missouri Humane Society and Columbia Second Chance. Store owner Jessica Schlosser said she estimated that the store raised about $400 today.

This is the store's second annual Halloween party, but Schlosser said they continue fundraising even after holidays. "We always accept donations," she said. "Either cash donations or supplies if they have, you know, an old bed, food that they no longer need, things like that."

If you'd like to make a donation of either money or supplies, you can do so in-store or follow the store's Twitter account to receive notification of future events.