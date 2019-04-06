Local K9 receives "Healthcare for K9 Heroes" grant

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department K9 has been awarded the "Healthcare for K9 Heroes" grant.

The grant will cover the four-year-old K9 Izzo for all his health care needs.

Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit that awards grants to police departments with a financial burden in supporting their K9 units, that have no more than three K9s and that have previously been awarded a vest through the program.

The Healthcare for K9 Heroes fund started in 2016 and has donated more than $60,000 toward medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units.

"The first grant he received was the bullet proof vest and now we're just getting more", Izzo's handler James Pasley said.

Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3300 police dogs with bullet and stab protective vests in all 50 states and has donated more than $5.7 million.

"They're saving us a lot of money. In the event that something was to happen to him, we now have coverage, " Pasley said. "And if not, it would come out of our operating budget."