Local pop-up sale helps community during pandemic

COLUMBIA — A local consignment organization for families on a budget began its fall pop-up sale on Thursday.

Just Between Friends Columbia (JBF) hosts biannual pop-up sales where people can donate clothes, toys and other gently used family items for people to purchase at 50 to 90 percent off retail prices.

This year's fall sale marks co-owners Nichole Clark and Casey Elliott's seventh sale since they took over the franchise in May 2017.

JBF Columbia typically holds its spring sale in April, but they moved it to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wanted to make sure we, you know, had enough time to make sure that everyone was comfortable and that we got the appropriate safety precautions in place," Elliott said.

Clark said people were grateful to have a place to get cheap clothes and family items during the pandemic.

"A lot of people were very thankful that we were open for them because they otherwise would not have been able to afford new-to-them clothing for their kids," Clark said.

Elliott said they wanted to provide this sale to the community to help the parents who couldn't afford clothes or necessities during the pandemic.

"This is just an opportunity in a way that we can provide this resource for families to get things that they definitely need," Elliott said. "Kids don't stop growing during a pandemic."

The sale doesn't just help the families on a tight budget — the consignors who give the items to sell also make a percentage of the profit.

"We're constantly working the floor and merchandising their items so that they have the best chance of selling so that their check can increase as well," Clark said.

Consignors can also purchase items from others and take home anything that doesn't sell. If they don't want to keep their items, they get donated to City of Refuge Columbia.

"Nothing goes to waste," Clark said.

These sales help a number of local families beyond the current pandemic. Tiffany Metscher, a mother of two boys, said these events meant a lot to her when she was on a tight budget.

"I was a single mother and living off of one budget, like one income, one everything coming to sales like this," Metscher said. "It was hard back then, and things like this really help me, you know, with myself and my child to make sure he had what he needed at the time."

Metscher is from the Lake of the Ozarks and typically goes to the JBF events in Kansas City. She came to the Columbia event on Friday to shop for clothes for a third son she's expecting.

"I'm a mom on a budget," Metscher said. "I think I probably saved probably up to 400, I would say 500 [dollars]."

Metscher said events like these are important to families that are going through hard times this year.

"In a pandemic, people are going through a really hard time," Metscher said. "Either one, being scared, you know, not knowing the what-ifs."

The final day of the fall sale is on Saturday. On the final day, JBF marks down almost everything by half of the already reduced price.

"All the items without a star on them will ring up at half the price," Clark said.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. People can reserve free tickets to keep track of capacity limits, although walk-ins are still welcome.