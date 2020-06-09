Local protest organizers share their experiences and future goals

COLUMBIA – George Floyd’s death while in police custody has sparked a wave of local protests that continue to draw the support of community members. Promoting these protests has been a key to this movement gaining coverage and traction, and the people involved in the planning of these protests have been major influences.

Melissa Carranza and Christopher Watkins Jr. are some of the local influencers. Carranza recently graduated from Rock Bridge High School and has been planning a march at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Frances Quadrangle. Watkins Jr. contributed to the organization of Sunday’s protest downtown.

Carranza expects the march to be attended by a large number of young community members and students after the success of Sunday’s protest.

“Initially, I just honestly messaged one of my friends and said, “I think we should do something for this’, because I haven’t seen many student-led events regarding George Floyd’s death,” Carranza said.

Carranza hopes to continue the momentum on Tuesday despite concerns that COVID-19 presents. She has purchased hand sanitizer and masks to pass out to participants in order to take preventative measures.

“There’s not much I can do regarding each individual person, like I can’t force anybody to wear a mask but I’m just hoping people are as safe as they can be.”

After creating a Facebook event and designing a poster for people to post on social media, Carranza was shocked at how many people became interested in her event so quickly.

“I started reaching out to people who wanted to speak, and I didn’t expect that many people to respond at all honestly, but I’m floored at how many people are interested,” she said.

With the protest that took place throughout downtown Columbia on Sunday drawing over 1,000 participants, Watkins Jr. hopes that people keep pushing to make a difference.

“I just want everybody to continue to move forward with this and not let it stop after Sunday. We need to move forward and make change happen.”