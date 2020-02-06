Local protestors speak out before Senate impeachment vote

JEFFERSON CITY - Despite the winter weather mix, protestors stood outside of U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer's office ahead of the U.S. Senate's vote to acquit President Trump.

In a national effort, a group called 'Reject the Cover-up' is protesting to call for the removal of President Trump from office. Protester Erin Maloney said President Trump is a danger to the community.

"We believe Trump is guilty and we believe Trump lies all the time," Maloney said. "We are going to continue to fight to try to expose the cover-up. This is basically the beginning of a new campaign since the senators of the United States have not honored their oath to do justice in this case."

Maloney said the group believes President Trump put his political interests in front of the security of the nation. Their protest was held for an hour, receiving honks from those driving by in support of the removal of President Trump.

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer voted against articles of impeachment against President Trump. KOMU 8 reached out to Luetkemeyer. In a video statement from Tuesday night, Luetkemeyer said President Trump is always promoting our country and promoting our people. He said the economy has continued to thrive and grow.

On Jan 15., Luetkemeyer released a statement about the articles of impeachment moving to the Senate after a month long delay.

"This on again off again strategy has, once again, shown the American people that this process has been nothing more than a political game," Luetkemeyer said.

If there is a vote for an acquittal, Maloney said their group will continue to fight and move forward to November.

"We might have lost this battle, but we are going to keep fighting," Maloney said. "We put the power back with the people and we restore democracy."