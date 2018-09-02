Local radio duo goes fishing for MDA

COLUMBIA - One local radio morning show duo is participating in a unique fundraiser benefiting Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Shags and Trevor from "The Morning Show with Shags and Trevor" on KCMQ 96.7 FM spent Thursday morning on the roof of D Sport Graphics in downtown Columbia fishing for donations for MDA.

The pair dropped down fishing lines from the roof with clips, allowing those passing by to attach donations. Every person that donates $10 is given a t-shirt. Other potential prizes include a chance to win tickets to the Rolling Stones concert at Arrowhead Stadium and movie tickets.

Last year, they raised more than $1400, and this year they hope to surpass their goal of $2,000.

The money raised will be donated specifically to help children with muscle diseases attend the MDA kids camp -- an annual camp nearly 100 mid-Missouri kids attend each year.

The duo will be on the roof downtown until 6 p.m. Thursday.