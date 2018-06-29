Local Red Cross Chapter Deploying Six Volunteers to Florida

JEFFERSON CITY — American Red Cross Heart of Missouri Chapter volunteers from six counties are deploying to Florida should tropical storm Isaac make landfall.

Two-person teams will be driving the chapter's two emergency response vehicles to Orlando, Fla.

The Red Cross is preparing to open dozens of shelters across Florida and moving hundreds of trained disaster workers into the state. There are 22 emergency response vehicles already in Florida, and 28 more are moving into the state in advance of the storm with an additional 78 on stand-by if needed.

Volunteers from Moniteau and Cole counties will be driving the vehicle based in Jefferson City. Montgomery County and Audrain County volunteers are taking the Mexico-based vehicle. Once they report to Orlando, they will be given their assignments.

A volunteer from Callaway County is deploying in disaster mental health. An Osage County volunteer is assigned to logistics.

Volunteers are scheduled for a minimum deployment of two weeks.