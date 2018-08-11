Local restaurant works to "slice out" hunger

1 year 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 25 2017 May 25, 2017 Thursday, May 25, 2017 5:17:00 PM CDT May 25, 2017 in News
By: Jenna Puritz, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Pizza Tree, a local restaurant in Columbia, is participating in a national campaign that works with the non-profit group No Kid Hungry, which is focused on eliminating child hunger in the United States. 

In the month of May, Pizza Tree will be donating one dollar of every pizza to the Slice Out Hunger campaign which contributes directly to eliminating hunger in the state of Missouri. 

"We got involved with No Kid Hungry through a different group called Slice Out Hunger, and they have a program called Slice Out Special which directly benefits No Kid Hungry," Pizza Tree owner John Gilbreth said. 

Slice Out Hunger is a national program that creates pizza-related events and campaigns to support American hunger relief and prevention initiatives.

"I hadn't seen anybody else around doing it, and nobody else in Missouri doing it even. It's easy for us to tally up the money at the end of the month and know it's going to donate to No Kid Hungry," Gilbreth said. 

In the state of Missouri, more than 50 percent of children that are in school are eligible for a free and reduced meal, according to No Kid Hungry statistics.

This means that more than half of students in the state aren't able to afford healthy, nutritious meals, and No Kid Hungry Missouri is working to reverse this.

At the national level, No Kid Hungry implements state programs that assist schools and organizations in creating effective meal programs. No Kid Hungry Missouri, specifically, focuses on increasing participation and availability of  breakfast; after school meals and snacks; and summer meal programs, led by schools or organizations.

Director Jonathan Barry helped get the campaign started in Missouri in April 2016. 

"The mission and the goal are what attracted me to the program, not to just address child hunger but actually to develop a plan to eliminate child hunger in the state of Missouri. I thought that was an awesome idea and challenge," Barry said. 

Breakfast After the Bell is one of the three plans No Kid Hungry Missouri has begun implementing in schools. Barry said the idea is to take breakfast out of the traditional cafeteria and move it into the classroom or any part of the school where students eat breakfast. 

"We really work to make breakfast part of the school day for every student, not just those kids that might receive a free or reduced meal, but make breakfast a normal part of the school day so that it is available to everyone," Barry said. 

Another program currently operating in schools is the Grab-and-Go program. Grab-and-Go is more popular with older students Barry said, and is more flexible regarding where children want to sit or hang out while also eating their meal. 

Breakfast After the Bell and Grab-and-Go are designed specifically to normalize meals as part of the school day. 

Barry said No Kid Hungry Missouri works to make sure no child in school feels different because they are receiving a meal, therefore, all students are receiving breakfast

"Kids who need the meal for whatever reason that may not have regular access to a nutritious meal, they aren't stigmatized for getting that meal or needing that meal at school," he said.

No Kid Hungry is given grants from the USDA every year to make its state branches able to implement the programs. In addition to grants, outside organizations are able to contribute as well. 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Holts Summit community honors late Carl DeBrodie
Holts Summit community honors late Carl DeBrodie
HOLTS SUMMIT – A park in Holts Summit was filled with people gathered in honor of Carl DeBrodie on Saturday.... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 8:04:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Columbia police responded to an armed robbery last night
Columbia police responded to an armed robbery last night
COLUMBIA - An armed robbery occurred at the Break Time convenience store on Forum Boulevard early Saturday morning. According... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Police confirm shots fired in downtown Columbia
Police confirm shots fired in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police confirm there were shots fired early Saturday morning. Around midnight the Columbia Police Department responded to... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:37:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Columbia museum exhibit tracks history of fake news
Columbia museum exhibit tracks history of fake news
COLUMBIA (AP) — A museum exhibit in Columbia is unpacking how the concept of fake news has developed over time.... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 11:12:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Airline employee steals plane from Seattle airport, crashes and dies
Airline employee steals plane from Seattle airport, crashes and dies
(CNN) -- An airline employee stole an otherwise unoccupied passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and flew it... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 9:23:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

One dead after Pettis County semi-crash
One dead after Pettis County semi-crash
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died in a semi-truck accident on US 65. The crash occurred Monday at 11:15... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 9:20:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

3 dead, 10 injured in Missouri church van crash
3 dead, 10 injured in Missouri church van crash
BOLIVAR (AP) — Three teenagers from Kansas were killed and 10 other people were injured Friday after a church van... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 8:50:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
COLUMBIA - In the last two weeks, downtown has seen two separate incidents of gun violence, leaving some businesses concerned... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:14:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
(CNN) -- Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 4:41:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
TEBBETS - Sen. Claire McCaskill and her November challenger, Josh Hawley, spoke to farmers Friday about tariffs and how they... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
COLUMBIA - A temporary fix will allow the Columbia Farmers Market to continue offering SNAP transactions for six months. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Florida company kept more than 100 temporary farmworkers in "inhumane" and "unsanitary" working conditions while... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
HERMANN - Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection with the reported child abuse of twin girls. Hoyt... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
INDEPENDENCE -- Vibrant, fun loving and compassionate are words Ashley Lyons describes her 7-year-old son, but a recent attack has... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a car that was driven into the Kansas River, killing one child,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:40:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Woman dies after Springfield house fire
Woman dies after Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield officials say a woman has died after a fire at home. The fire department... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:46:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
MACON COUNTY - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer Thursday night. According to a traffic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:04:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
ROCHEPORT - I-70 ramps near Rocheport will see a number of construction-related closures in the coming weeks. The eastbound... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:02:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 74°
1am 72°
2am 71°
3am 69°