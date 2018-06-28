Local Retailers Urge Local Support

COLUMBIA - Small business Saturday has already passed, but you can still use your holiday shopping dollars in Columbia to invest in more than just a gift but the community as well.

American Independent Business Alliance launched "America Unchained" seven years ago as a counterpoint to the "black friday" hype of corporate chains. The program urges residents to "unchain" themselves from national stores to promote local shopping. Statistics show that shopping at a local business instead of a chain has three times more direct local economic impact on average.

Boone County is encourageing everyone to do their holiday shopping at local, indepenedent stores for the benefit of the community Dec. 3-12.