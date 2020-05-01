Local school districts plan in-person prom, graduations for summer

MEXICO – With Missouri beginning to slowly reopen its doors, some local schools are hoping to give graduating seniors a proper send off.

Both the Mexico and Blair Oaks school districts told KOMU 8 News they are tentatively planning to hold in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies sometime this summer.

Blair Oaks Superintendent Jim Jones said his district is planning to hold its graduation on June 20. In Mexico, district spokesperson Marci Minor said the district is still finalizing dates, but is hoping to hold both graduation and prom sometime in late June or early July.

Mexico hopes to hold graduation at Hawthorne Heights stadium, as has been tradition.

“What we want to do is combine prom and graduation into one weekend,” Minor said. The district came to the decision after surveying parents and students for feedback.

“Overwhelmingly, 96% of our parents who responded wanted the traditional Mexico High graduation,” Minor said.

She said the district will abide by any social distancing or other guidelines and recommendations to keep students and attendees safe.

“We’ve talked about putting our chairs six feet apart on the football field where the graduates usually sit, we’ve talked about limiting the number of tickets for family members,” she said. “Depending on the time that it happens, we may need to stagger our graduates and have a certain number in the stadium at one time and a certain number at a later time.”

Mexico High School senior Catie Bledsoe had already bought her prom dress last fall.

“I got a good deal on a dress earlier in basketball season,” Bledsoe said. “I’m really hoping i get to wear it, I’d hate for it to stay in the little garment bag for another year.”

Bledsoe, who will attend MU this fall, said she was overjoyed when she heard she might be able to have a prom and graduation after all.

“Pure excitement,” Bledsoe said. “I’ve lived in Mexico my whole life. It’s the people I’ve grown up with, I’ve gone to school with for 13 years.”